Marriyum grieved over tragic death of Arshad Sharif; urges avoiding speculations

ISLAMABAD, Oct 24 (APP):Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Monday expressed her heartfelt sorrow and grief over the sad demise of anchorperson Arshad Sharif in Kneya and prayed Allah Almighty to grant him high rank in Janna besides granting patience to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss with equanimity.

In a telephonic conversation with the mother of the deceased, she briefed her about the progress made in the investigations of the death and information obtained so far from the Kenyan authorities.

Sharing her grief with the family, she said efforts were underway to find out the reasons behind death of the senior journalist. The Kenyan government has not yet officially announced anything about the death of Arshad Sharif.

She said the government was in close contact with the Kenyan government and the details about the death would be shared immediately with Arshad Sharif’s family after officially receiving from the Kenyan government.

She said she had a telephonic conversation with Kenyan Ambassador to Pakistan and inquired about the tragic death of senior journalist and anchorperson Arshad Sharif in Kenya.

She said the ongoing speculations about Arshad Sharif’s death in the Pakistani media were sad and urged media not to speculate about the tragic death until proven facts were emerged.

She said Pakistan’s ambassador to Kenya is in touch with relevant police officials and is on her way to the top police officer of Nairobi. The Ambassador of Kenya in Pakistan has also assured full cooperation in this regard. The Kenyan Ambassador to Pakistan would get information from Kenyan government and inform the government.

The Interior Ministry is also in touch with the Kenyan security agencies and will bring the facts to the public.