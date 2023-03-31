Marriyum grieved over demise of senior journalist Mumtaz Tahir

ISLAMABAD, Mar 30 (APP): Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Thursday expressed condolences over the demise of senior journalist Mumtaz Ahmed Tahir.

The minister, in a condolence message, prayed to the Almighty Allah to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage and fortitude to the bereaved family to bear the irreparable loss with equanimity.

She also sympathized with the bereaved family. Marriyum said journalist Mumtaz Tahir played a major role in promoting regional journalism.

“His demise is a major blow to regional journalism,” she held.