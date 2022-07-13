Marriyum grieved over demise of Mustafa Qureshi’s wife

ISLAMABAD, Jul 13 (APP): Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Wednesday expressed deep grief and sorrow over the demise of renowned actor Mustafa Qureshi’s wife Rubina Qureshi.

پاکستانی فلموں کے مایہ ناز اداکار مصطفیٰ قریشی کی اہلیہ معروف،سینئر گلوکارہ روبینہ قریشی کی وفات پر بے حد افسوس ہے۔ موسیقی کے شعبے میں ان کی خدمات کو تادیر یاد رکھا جائے گا۔ اللہ تعالیٰ مرحومہ کو جنت الفردوس میں اعلی مقام عطا فرمائے اور لواحقین کو صبر جمیل دے۔ آمین — Marriyum Aurangzeb (@Marriyum_A) July 13, 2022

In her condolence message, the minister prayed to the Almighty to rest the departed soul in the highest ranks of Jannah and grant courage to the bereaved family for bearing the loss with equanimity.

She said the services of Rubina Qureshi in music industry would never be forgotten.