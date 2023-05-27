Marriyum grieved over demise of Dr Seemin Jamali

ISLAMABAD, May 27 (APP): Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Saturday expressed grief over the death of former executive director of Jinnah Hospital Karachi, Dr Seemin Jamali.

She, in a condolence message, prayed to the Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage and fortitude to the bereaved family to bear the irreparable loss with equanimity.

The minister said she was saddened by hearing news of the sad demise of Dr. Seemin Jamali.

She said Dr. Seemin Jamali had rendered valuable services in medicine field by showing bravery and courage.

Marriyum said her services were also appreciated at the international level. Dr. Seemin Jamali was the pride of Pakistan.

The minister said the inclusion of her name in the list of 9 global heroes, who bravely fought against the global Coronavirus Pandemic, was a source of pride for Pakistan.

Despite suffering from a deadly disease like cancer, Dr. Seemin Jamali performed her duties to the best of her ability, the minister remarked.