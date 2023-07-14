Marriyum grieved over demise of Colonel (retd) Raja Waseem

ISLAMABAD, Jul 14 (APP):Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Friday expressed deep grief and sorrow over the demise of Colonel (retd) Raja Waseem, terming it a “great loss” for the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N).

She, in a tweet, said the whole party was deeply saddened by hearing news of Colonel (retd) Raja Waseem’s demise.

The minister acknowledged his role in promoting the party’s idealogy and paid tribute to him for the services he rendered for the country, nation, democracy, and the PML-N.

She recalled that late Raja Waseem defended the party and its Qauid Nawaz Sharif’s stance always, especially in difficult times. He never compromised on his ideals and principles, the minister added.

She prayed to the Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage and fortitude to the bereaved family to bear the irreparable loss with equanimity.