Marriyum grieved over death of senior journalist Aslam Butt

ISLAMABAD, May 22 (APP): Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Monday expressed deep grief and sorrow over the death of senior journalist Aslam Butt.

In her condolence message, the minister appreciated Aslam Butt’s services for journalism and democracy. She said

Aslam Butt was one of those journalists who spoke the truth regardless of the consequences.

She prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear this loss with fortitude.