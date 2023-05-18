Marriyum grieved over death of mother of anchorperson Samar Abbas

ISLAMABAD, May 18 (APP): Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Thursday expressed deep grief over the death of the mother of Hum News anchorperson Samar Abbas.

In a condolence message, terming the demise of his mother as a great tragedy, the minister expressed her heartfelt condolences to Samar Abbas and his family.

She said that she shared the grief of the family of Syed Samar Abbas.

The minister prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear this loss with fortitude.