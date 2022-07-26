Marriyum for celebrating Pakistan’s diamond jubilee through NSFF

ISLAMABAD, Jul 26 (APP): Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Tuesday shared information regarding the National Short Film Festival to ensure celebration of the country’s 75th anniversary in a befitting way.

“Let’s celebrate Pakistan’s 75th birth anniversary”, the minister tweeted which also included threadbare details of the film festival.

Let’s celebrate Paksitan @75

عزمِ عالی شان شاد رہے پاکستان

According to details, duration for the shot films would be 60 to 90 seconds while the themes for the festival included Sufism, minorities, education, democracy, history, world peace, film, Pakistani cuisine, tourism, diplomacy, culture, heritage, youth development, interfaith harmony, women empowerment, music, sports.

The content could be developed on many other important topics including Pakistan’s role for the region would be encouraged.

Last date for sending videos for National Short Film Festival would be August 5, 2022.

Videos can be sent via email to [email protected]

In the festival, a prize of one lakh rupees has been kept for the first position, 75 thousand rupees for the second position and 50 thousand rupees for the third position.