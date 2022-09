Marriyum felicitates Pakistan team over superb win against India

ISLAMABAD, Sep 04 (APP):Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Sunday felicitated Pakistan cricket team over a “superb win” against India in Asia Cup 2022.

Congratulations Green Machine on a superb victory ! Team Pakistan Zindabad 🙌 🇵🇰 #AsiaCup2022 — Marriyum Aurangzeb (@Marriyum_A) September 4, 2022

