Marriyum felicitates nation on resumption of cricket commentary on Radio Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, Nov 11 (APP): Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Friday felicitated the nation on the resumption of cricket commentary on Radio Pakistan after a gap of 13 years.
“Congratulations Pakistan! Radio Pakistan as platform of thrilling cricket commentary has been rejuvenated after 13-year hiatus, enthralling coverage of ICC-T20 World Cup via its MW radio network across Pakistan,fostering sports diplomacy and kindling sportsmanship among youth,” she tweeted.
