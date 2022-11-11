Marriyum felicitates nation on resumption of cricket commentary on Radio Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, Nov 11 (APP): Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Friday felicitated the nation on the resumption of cricket commentary on Radio Pakistan after a gap of 13 years.

“Congratulations Pakistan! Radio Pakistan as platform of thrilling cricket commentary has been rejuvenated after 13-year hiatus, enthralling coverage of ICC-T20 World Cup via its MW radio network across Pakistan,fostering sports diplomacy and kindling sportsmanship among youth,” she tweeted.