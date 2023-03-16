Marriyum castigates Imran for attacking state

ISLAMABAD, Mar 16 (APP): Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Thursday while lashing out Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan said that a “foreign agent, Toshakhana thief, and a liar”, was attacking the state and getting relief.

In a tweet, she said, “political leaders do not attack the state, rather they save the state, not their own politics.”

فارن ایجنٹ گھڑی چور اور جھوٹا ریاست پہ حملہ آور ہے اور ریلیف لے رہا ہے سیاسی لیڈر ریاست پہ حملہ نہیں کرتے اپنی سیاست نہیں ریاست کو بچاتے ہیں .عدالت کے احکامات پہ عمل کروانی والی پولیس کے سر پھاڑ رہا ہے اور عدالت سے ریلیف لے رہا ہے. pic.twitter.com/TJCgtWlvGG — Marriyum Aurangzeb (@Marriyum_A) March 16, 2023

She said that PTI workers on the instigation of Imran Khan were attacking police personnel who had come to implement court orders, but Imran was getting relief from the courts.