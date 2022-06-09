Marriyum asks PTI lawmakers to verify resignations instead of attacking Parliament

ISLAMABAD, Jun 09 (APP): Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Thursday came hard on the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) women lawmakers for leading a mob to attack the Parliament from where they were drawing salaries despite tendering en mass resignation in April.

“The PTI [women] lawmakers attacked the Parliament for which they do not work, but draw their salaries,” she said while talking to the media outside the Parliament House.

She said today a dramatic scene was created outside the Parliament House by the women parliamentarians, who had been advised by the National Assembly (NA) speaker to verify their resignations in person.

Marriyum asked them to better verify their resignations by appearing before the NA speaker instead of “scaling the gate of Parliament House.”

She said no parliamentarian was stopped from entering the Parliament House today, but the PTI legislators staged a drama. It was in fact an attack on the Parliament.

“The NA speaker has been waiting for them to verify their resignation, but no PTI member has turned up so far in order to continue enjoying the perks and privileges,” she added.

The minister lashed out at the PTI leaders for making statements about the country’s disintegration and denuclearization, and attacking the Parliament and the apex court.

“The Parliament is waiting for the PTI members for verifying their resignations, but ironically they are attacking the Parliament,” she added. All their vandalism at the Parliament was recorded in the cameras.

“The PTI members should better stage their protest outside the residence of Imran Khan in Bani Gala, with pots and spoons, as it is their leader who is responsible for 16 per cent inflation, massive unemployment, huge foreign debts, trade deficit and economic devastation,” the minister said.

She said it was Imran Khan, who should be held accountable for the bad governance and deterioration of economy. The PTI chairman should himself tell his workers about the performance of his government and delivering lectures on television screens instead inciting them to attack the Parliament.

She said the PTI leaders, while in government, remained in misleading the nation with blatant lies, besides political witch haunt, and did not pay any heed to the state affairs.

The minister said the prices of flour and sugar, which had soared during the PTI’s regime, were reduced by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, who was striving to provide maximum relief to the masses by curbing inflation.

She warned the PTI leaders of strict action if they took law into hand. “This is not a banana republic and the law will take its course whoever will dare to take it into hands,” she added.

The country, she said, had a government which had been working to ease the burden of inflation by providing relief to the people. The current government was clearing the mess left by Imran Khan.

She said the coalition government would give a budget for the next financial year which would stabilize the country, boost exports of agriculture and IT sectors, reduce employment and curb the inflation.

Marriyum said there was no need to create scenes in the country which was ruled by a “serious and sincere government and prime minister”.

“Let us serve the nation,” she said, asking Imran to rest by taking a tranquilizer.

Marriyum Aurangzeb said Imran Khan, who had learnt a lesson after his flop long march towards Islamabad, would never give a date for the fresh one due to a massive downturn in his popularity among the people.