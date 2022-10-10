Marriyum asks Imran to bow before law

ISLAMABAD, Oct 09 (APP): Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Sunday asked Imran Khan to voluntarily present himself before the law along with his wife Bushra Bibi and her friend Farah Gogi for their corruption if he truly believed in rule of law.

She, in a news statement, said Imran Khan uttered sacred names with the same tongue which he used for lying, slandering and accusing others.

Marriyum said Imran Khan’s demeanour in his today’s speech suggested that the “foreign agent” and “Fitna” (Imran) had seen the latest interview of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Nawaz Sharif before addressing the gathering.

The minister declared Imran Khan’s statements “blatant lies and hypocrisy”.