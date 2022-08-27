Marriyum appeals to people to donate in PM’s flood relief fund

ISLAMABAD, Aug 27 (APP): Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Saturday appealed everyone to donate their funds in PM Flood Relief Fund 2022.

In a statement, she said donations can be deposited in the Prime Minister’s Relief Fund 2022 Account No. ‘G-12164’.

The minister said overseas Pakistanis can also donate their funds in the Prime Minister Relief Fund through via wire transfer, money transfer bureau, money transfer operators and exchange houses. She said donations can also be made through sms text messages to 9999. Rs 10 can be donated by writing Fund and sending to 9999.