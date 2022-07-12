Marriyum announces Maryam’s public meetings schedule in Jhang District

ISLAMABAD, Jul 12 (APP):Minister of Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Tuesday announced the schedule of PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz Sharif’s address to public meetings and rallies.

مریم نواز شریف جامعہ چوک سے ہوتے ہوئے علی آباد، پی پی 125 پہنچیں گی اور ملوآنہ موڑ پر عوام اور کارکنان سے خطاب کریں گی اجلاس

مریم نواز شریف ہیڈ تریموں سے

اٹھارہ ہزاری پہنچیں گی اور عوام سے خطاب کریں گی — Marriyum Aurangzeb (@Marriyum_A) July 12, 2022

In a tweet, she said Maryam Nawaz Sharif will address election rallies and public meetings in Jhang today.

The minister said that Maryam Nawaz Sharif will reach PP 125, 127 in Jhang today and address a reception at Pansara Interchange M-4, in PP-127 Gojra Mor.

She said Maryam Nawaz Sharif will address a public rally at Madhani Jutt,

Chiniot mor.

پاکستان مسلم لیگ (ن) کی نائب صدر مریم نواز شریف کے جلسوں اور ریلیوں سے خطاب کا شیڈول مریم نواز شریف آج جھنگ میں انتخابی ریلیوں اور جلسوں سے خطاب کریں گی

مریم نواز شریف آج جھنگ پی پی 125، 127 پہنچیں گی — Marriyum Aurangzeb (@Marriyum_A) July 12, 2022

She said that Maryam Nawaz Sharif will reach Aliabad, PP-125 via Jamia Chowk and address the party workers at Malwana mor.Then she would move to Athara Hazari via Head Trimon, and address the public meeting, Marriyum Aurangzeb said.