Marriyum advocates preparation of curriculum to meet future challenges

ISLAMABAD, Jun 29 (APP):Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Wednesday said that Quaid-e-Azam University (QAU) has combined different cultures and values reflecting all traditional colors of the country.

Addressing Quaid-e-Azam University ranking celebration ceremony here, the minister said that, however, there was need to prepare curriculum with futuristic approach for skill and human resource development to meet future requirements at the global level.

The real strength of Quaid-e-Azam University was its students body that represented every culture and region of the country, she said.

She stressed the need for focusing on teaching digital media and the performing arts in the educational institutions.

The minister called for teaching constitution in educational institutions to acquaint the students about constitutional matters and democratic norms.

“We can promote our culture and heritage through performing arts at the educational institutions”, she said.