Marri extends Diwali greetings to Hindu community

ISLAMABAD, Oct 20 (APP):Central Information Secretary of Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians (PPPP) Shazia Marri has extended heartfelt greetings to the Hindu community in Pakistan and around the world on the occasion of Diwali.

In her message, Shazia Marri said that the Pakistan Peoples Party is a progressive political force committed to promoting religious harmony and coexistence in the country.

She acknowledged the valuable contributions of the Hindu community, noting that its members have excelled in every sphere of national life.

Shzia Marri said that Diwali, in the Hindu faith, symbolizes the spirit of unity, light and hope.

She wished that the lives of all members of the Hindu community continue to shine with the light of happiness, harmony and prosperity, just like the lamps of Diwali.