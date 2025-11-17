Marri congratulates newly-elected AJK Prime Minister

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Nov 17 (APP): Central Spokesperson of Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians (PPPP) Shazia Marri Monday congratulated Raja Faisal Mumtaz Rathore on his election as the new Prime Minister of Azad Jammu & Kashmir (AJK).

In a statement issued here, Shazia Marri said Raja Faisal has been elected through a fair, democratic and exemplary process, reflecting the strong confidence of the AJK Legislative Assembly in the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP).

She extended warm felicitations to the people of Azad Kashmir, saying they are blessed with a “true jiyala Prime Minister” and a PPP-led government dedicated to public service.

Marri said that the newly elected Prime Minister will serve the people in line with the PPP’s vision and manifesto.

She expressed confidence that the young Prime Minister will play a vital role in strengthening coordination and fostering better relations between the federal government and the AJK government.

“New avenues of development and prosperity will open in Azad Kashmir,” she said, expressing hope for a progressive future under the new leadership.