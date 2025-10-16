Maroof Int’l Hospital arranges breast cancer awareness seminar

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Oct 16 (APP): Maroof International Hospital (MIH) and Marriott Hotel Islamabad on Thursday co-hosted the breast cancer awareness seminar 2025 to show solidarity and commitment to women’s health.

The event gathered a diverse audience — from foreign dignitaries and women parliamentarians to medical professionals, journalists, health workers, students, and breast cancer survivors.

The seminar’s chief guest, Chairman Senate, Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani urged a nationwide push to destigmatize breast cancer and improve accessibility to women’s health services.

“Awareness must be accompanied by compassion,” he said, commending both Maroof and Marriott for their proactive leadership in public health advocacy.

Opening the seminar, Dr. Mir Waheed, Head of Emergency at Maroof International Hospital, shared a sobering statistic, “One in nine women in Pakistan will be diagnosed with breast cancer in her lifetime.”

He emphasized the importance of early detection, noting it is entirely possible when women are empowered with the right knowledge.

To complement the awareness efforts, Maroof International Hospital also organized a free medical and dental camp, offering on-site breast exams, dental consultations, oral screenings, and the distribution of educational materials.

Attendees were also given 50% discount vouchers for mammograms, valid from October 1 to December 31, 2025 — a significant step toward encouraging early screening.

Hassan Khan, Managing Director at Marriott Hotel Islamabad, reiterated the hotel’s commitment to corporate social responsibility. “Our support for this cause reflects our long-standing dedication to women’s health and the well-being of our community,” he said.

Medical professionals including Dr. Saira Mahmood, Dr. Yassir Rehman and Dr. Ayesha Amin emphasized awareness as the first line of defense. They highlighted the crucial role of early diagnosis in treatment success and stressed the life-saving potential of regular mammograms.

Aliya Agha, breast cancer survivor and CEO of Margalla Tribune, shared her personal journey. “If my journey encourages even one woman to seek early screening, then I’ve done something worthwhile.

In his closing remarks, CEO Haroon Naseer of Maroof International Hospital said, “Over 40,000 women lose their lives to breast cancer in Pakistan each year — most due to late diagnosis. That is a statistic we cannot accept. Awareness must be matched with access.”

The seminar concluded with a renewed sense of purpose among attendees, underscoring the urgent need for continuous education, accessible screening, and collective responsibility in the fight against breast cancer.