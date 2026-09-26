Maroof Hospital honours pharmacists

ISLAMABAD, Sep 26 (APP): Maroof International Hospital has paid tribute to its pharmacists on World Pharmacists Day, acknowledging their vital role in safe medication use, patient care and improved health outcomes.

An event was organized at the hospital to mark World Pharmacists Day, bringing together pharmacists, healthcare professionals and hospital staff to acknowledge the dedication and contribution of pharmacy professionals.

The hospital highlighted the contribution of pharmacists in ensuring that patients receive the right medication along with appropriate guidance on its safe and effective use.

It said pharmacists’ professional expertise plays an important role in promoting medication safety, supporting patients and contributing to better healthcare outcomes.

The hospital also appreciated the dedication of its pharmacy team and recognized their contribution to quality patient care.

World Pharmacists Day is observed annually to highlight the important role of pharmacists in healthcare and promote awareness about the safe and effective use of medicines.