ISLAMABAD, Aug 6 (APP):As the 14th August approaches, markets across the country are flooded with the colours of patriotism, particularly green and white, reflecting the national flag.

Citizens enthusiastically purchase flags, bunting, clothing, and various other accessories adorned with green and white.

The federal capital has donned the colours of patriotism, as every street corner, market, and landmark begins to echo the spirit of August 14.

From Aabpara Market’s tightly packed stalls to the vibrant lanes of F-10 Markaz, vendors have set up shop under canopies of green and white buntings. National flags of every size flutter in the monsoon breeze, while counters brim with patriotic badges, caps, balloons, and shirts emblazoned with the crescent and star. Shopkeepers say demand has surged over the past few days, with families and schoolchildren leading the charge to stock up on Independence Day accessories.

“We start preparing a month in advance,” said Muhammad Saleem, a flag seller in Aabpara Market. “But this last week is when business really picks up—people want the biggest flags, the brightest lights, and the loudest music for August 14.”

The preparations are not limited to the markets only. Along major roads like Constitution Avenue, Srinagar Highway, labourers can be seen hoisting giant flags atop government buildings, their silhouettes framed against a sky heavy with August clouds. Electricians work late into the evening, stringing up thousands of fairy lights on key landmarks including the Pakistan Monument, Faisal Mosque, D-Chowk, and the Parliament House. On the night of August 13, these illuminations will transform the capital into a glittering panorama of national pride.

For many residents, the excitement is rooted in tradition. “Every year, we come here to buy flags for our rooftop and dresses for the children,” said Ahmed Raza, a father of three, while shopping at Aabpara Market. “This week is all about preparing for the big day—it brings the whole family together.”

This year’s Independence Day holds special significance in light of the recent success of Operation Bunyan ul Marsoos, when Armed Forces defeated the enemy’s nefarious designs and proved that Pakistan’s defense was invisible.

Citizens and officials alike say the operation’s achievements have revived a sense of unity and pride that recalls the earliest days of freedom. “Seventy-eight years later, in 2025, we are witnessing the same spirit that was seen in 1947,” said Fatima Malik, a university student in Super Market. “The peace we enjoy today has been hard-earned, and that makes our celebrations even more meaningful.”

The Capital Development Authority, in collaboration with cultural and educational institutions, has lined up a full week of activities including flag-hoisting ceremonies, folk dance performances, art exhibitions, and special shows narrating the country’s history and sacrifices since 1947. School assemblies and community parades are also planned, ensuring participation from citizens of all ages.

With the countdown now in its final stretch, Islamabad is bracing for a week of colour, music and unity culminating in the grand celebrations of August 14, made even prouder by the nation’s recent triumphs in safeguarding peace.