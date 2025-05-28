‘Marka-e-Haq’ elevates Pakistan’s global standing: Atta Tarar

- Advertisement -

LACHIN, May 28 (APP):Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar on Wednesday said that the Marka-e-Haq (the battle for truth) has significantly raised Pakistan’s international standing by validating its position to the world during a recent stand-off with India.

Speaking to the media in Lachin, Azerbaijan, the minister said the world completely acknowledged Pakistan’s stance as true, giving its credit to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar, who had enhanced Pakistan’s diplomatic outreach significantly.

He noted that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Chief of Army Staff Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir are currently on a working visit to Azerbaijan. “Before that we were in Turkiye and Iran to highlight Pakistan’s pivotal role in ensuring regional peace and security,” he added.

On the other hand, the Indian Prime Minister—a defeated and failed politician, is in deep panic, churning out nothing but lies to save his sinking politics.

“Today, we are present in Lachin city for trilateral dialogues with Turkiye and Azerbaijan,” he noted.

The minister said Pakistan has strategic relations with both countries, and this trilateral dialogue signifies that all three nations and their leaderships are on the same page.

To a query, he said the prime minister and the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev had decided the previous day to exchange delegations to boost trade and investment relations.

He added that the President of Azerbaijan had expressed keen interest to elevate bilateral relations to new heights.

“Today, we are celebrating Youm-e-Takbeer, while Azerbaijan is celebrating Republic Day,” he said recalling the celebrations in Azerbaijan following Pakistan’s victory against India.

He acknowledged the strong sentiment in Azerbaijan for Pakistan, expressing gratitude to the people of Azerbaijan for celebrating Pakistan’s victory.

Tarar said the prime minister, during his meeting with the President of Azerbaijan, had personally conveyed deep gratitude for the leadership and people of Azerbaijan’s support during difficult times.