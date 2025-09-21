Maritime Minister links true peace with protecting oceans, marine life on World Peace Day

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Sep 21 (APP):Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs, Muhammad Junaid Anwar Chaudhry said on Sunday that real peace goes beyond the absence of conflict and must include protecting oceans and the marine species that inhabit them, from sharks and turtles to coral reefs and mangroves.

Speaking on the occasion of World Peace Day, Junaid Chaudhry said peace “is about living in balance with nature,” adding that Pakistan’s coastal health is directly tied to the livelihoods of its people, said a press release.

“If our oceans are not healthy, both marine animals and coastal communities suffer,” he warned.

The minister highlighted threats facing endangered turtles, overfished sharks, fragile coral reefs around Churna Island, and mangrove forests along shoreline. He noted that turtles are at risk from poaching, pollution and habitat destruction, while sharks including whale sharks need protection to preserve balance in ocean ecosystems.

Coral reefs, he said, not only host rich marine biodiversity but also shield coastal areas during storms. Mangroves, which line much of coast, serve as natural buffers, store carbon and sustain fish stocks.

Junaid Chaudhry outlined government initiatives aimed at strengthening marine protection, including expanding protected areas, restoring mangroves, enforcing stricter fishing rules and cracking down on illegal practices. He urged citizens, policymakers and media to play their part by reducing plastic waste and supporting conservation efforts.

“Oceans absorb carbon, regulate temperatures and reduce disaster risks,” he said. “Protecting marine life is also protecting our future in a changing climate.”

Calling for global cooperation, the minister said peace among nations must go hand in hand with safeguarding the planet’s ecosystems. He reaffirmed government’s commitment to its maritime heritage: “A peaceful world is one where sharks swim freely, turtles nest safely, coral reefs shine bright, mangroves stand strong, and our oceans continue to support generations to come.”