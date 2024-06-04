Maritime Minister applauds Pak Navy for thwarting off narcotics smuggling attempt

KARACHI, Jun 03 (APP): Federal Minister Maritime Affairs Qaiser Ahmed Shaikh applauded Pakistan Navy for thwarting off an attempt to smuggle narcotics in the northern Arabian sea.

According to spokesman of the minister, the naval ship PNS Yarmook seized a huge quantity of narcotics. The captured drugs are calculated to be worth thousands of dollars in the global market.

“The operation of Pakistan Navy officials in the Pakistan’s maritime boundaries to foil an attempt to smuggle narcotics should be appreciated” the Federal Minister added.

