ISLAMABAD, Nov 17 (APP): Ministry of Maritime Affairs (MoMA) would establish two multipurpose and one integrated container terminal, in addition to the already announced Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) terminals.

According to MoMA, for the need beyond 2030, we have to act now.

As per the Blue Economy vision of the Prime Minister Imran Khan major development programs were launched and some big announcements were made on November 14 that was a historic day for Port Qasim Authority (PQA), said a press release.

Two brand new ambulances were also inducted at PQA whereas the contracts worth Rs 3 billion were also awarded for the up-gradation of civil infrastructure in the industrial estate including a water treatment plant, water distribution network, uplifting of existing roads, it added.

A transparent draw was also conducted to allot residential plots for Port Qasim Authority (PQA) employees at the PQA employee housing society.

The existing housing colony of PQA employees would be uplifted along with the up-gradation of primary and secondary school for the children of PQA employees.

The MOMA also announced setting up of Maritime Services Company to build house capacity of tugging, piloting and dredging instead of going outside, adding that will save the country hundreds of millions in forex.