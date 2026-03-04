Margalla Hills fire: firefighters move on foot, blaze to be controlled soon

ISLAMABAD, Mar 04 (APP): A fire broke out in the Margalla Hills on Wednesday, prompting an immediate response from firefighting teams.

The district administration said efforts to control the fire are underway and the situation is expected to be brought under control shortly.

According to the spokesperson of the district administration, firefighters reached the affected area on foot due to the difficult terrain. Teams carried equipment uphill to reach the fire site and began operations soon after arrival.

Officials said the fire spread over a section of the hills, but timely action helped prevent it from moving further. Firefighters are working to extinguish remaining flames and cool the area to avoid a restart.

The spokesperson said coordination is in place among relevant departments to manage the situation. Monitoring teams are also present to assess any risk to nearby areas.

Authorities added that the cause of the fire is yet to be confirmed. An assessment will be carried out once the operation is completed.

The district administration urged citizens to avoid visiting the area until firefighting work is finished. People were also advised to report any signs of fire in forest areas to authorities without delay.