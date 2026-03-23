March 23 spirit calls for unity, youth leadership, says Rana Mashhood

ISLAMABAD, Mar 23 (APP):Chairman Prime Minister’s Youth Programme, Rana Mashhood Ahmad Khan, in his message on Pakistan Day (March 23), said the historic Lahore Resolution laid the foundation of an independent homeland, urging the nation , particularly the youth to renew their commitment to unity, ideology, and national progress, in line with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s vision of youth empowerment.

Chief PMYP said March 23, 1940, remains a “bright chapter” in the country’s history, symbolising the collective resolve that led to the creation of Pakistan, and added that the day offers an opportunity to reaffirm national unity and ideological commitment.

Emphasising that nations were built through determination, sacrifice, and vision, Rana Mashhood recalled the leadership of Muhammad Ali Jinnah and the vision of Allama Muhammad Iqbal, which made March 23 a defining moment in history.

Highlighting the role of youth, Rana Mashhood said young people were the true custodians of the message of Pakistan Day and hold the key to shaping the country’s future.

He described the occasion as a day of commitment for youth to advance the country through knowledge, skills, and character.

“Our younger generation is the force that can translate the ideology of March 23 into reality,” Mr Khan said, urging them to step forward, take responsibility, and assume leadership roles.

He said under Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s vision, youth were being placed at the centre of national development efforts, adding that the government remained committed to ensuring equal opportunities for all young people to progress and contribute to the country’s future.