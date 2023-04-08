Mandokhail demands ‘full court bench’ for hearing of polls case

ISLAMABAD, Apr 8 (APP):Chairman of the Special Committee on Affected Employees of the National Assembly Dr. Qadir Khan Mandokhail on Saturday demanded of constituting a Supreme Court’s full bench for hearing of a case pertaining to elections in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).



Talking to a Private News Channel, the formation of a larger bench of the supreme court is only solution to the prevailing constitutional, political and legal crises in the country.

He claimed that holding elections once and at the same time in the entire country would only ensure transparency and fairness.