Man killed, two other receive injuries in road accident

VEHARI, Sep 29 (APP):An old man on Monday died while two other persons injured as a mini truck hit a car near  Village, 531 EB.
The Rescue 1122 spokesman said that a man namely Ahmed’s car collided with mini truck and as a result, he injured critically  while a woman received minor injuries.
The Rescue 1122 team shifted the body and the injured to a nearby hospital, he added.
The Truck drive managed to escape form the scene from the successfully.
The Machiwal Police registered a case and launched search operation.
