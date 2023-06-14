Malik pledges to serve nation as SAPM Interior

ISLAMABAD, Jun 14 (APP): Jawad Sohrab Malik expressed his unwavering resolve to do his utmost to serve the nation in his new capacity as Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Interior.

In a tweet, he said, “May Allah Almighty help me to serve the nation with humility and righteousness.” He also expressed gratitude for the privilege and honor of serving the people, vowing to earn their confidence through dedicated efforts.

SAPM on Interior, Jawad Sohrab Malik, a London-qualified lawyer, earned his law degree from the University of Cardiff before shifting his focus entirely to his business ventures. His primary goal was to modernize and bring innovation to the industry.

Hailing from a prominent and esteemed business and political family in Pakistan, Sohrab Malik is the nephew of Mohammed Mian Soomro. Soomro has held various significant positions in the country, including Governor of Sindh, Chairman of the Senate, Prime Minister and President of Pakistan, as well as Minister for Privatization.

Through his philanthropic organization, the Sohrab Foundation, Jawad Malik has dedicated himself to serving the nation by providing relief to the most vulnerable segments of society. His efforts have been nationally recognized, and he received an award from the Pakistan Army for his noteworthy contributions to relief work.