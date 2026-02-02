Malik Brands Eco-Destruction ‘Terrorism Against Humanity’ on Wetlands Day

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Feb 02 (APP):Federal Minister for Climate Change and Environmental Coordination Dr Musadik Malik on Monday attended World Wetlands Day event held at Kinara Park, Islamabad.

While delivering his address the event, he warned that selective bans on so called single use plastic bags are diverting attention from Pakistan’s primary environmental challenge the lack of an effective system for waste collection segregation and recycling.

During the event the minister also actively participated in litter collection alongside the park cleaning team and commended their efforts while interacting with volunteers and observing their work.

Speaking at the event, the minister said many plastic bags labelled as single use are recyclable but weak waste management practices have turned them into environmental pollutants.

He said the focus should be on strengthening collection systems formalising sanitation labour and creating economic incentives for recycling.

Minister criticised the routine targeting of plastic bags while multinational corporations producing diapers baby napkins and sanitary products remain largely absent from environmental accountability despite their significant ecological footprint.

Naming companies, he said their exclusion from public debate was deliberate rather than incidental. Recalling earlier generations Dr Malik said communities once relied on reusable baskets instead of disposable packaging reflecting a culture of responsibility that has gradually eroded.

He stressed that environmental reform requires fixing the country’s waste economy through systems reform and enforcement rather than symbolic bans.

The minister said similar concerns raised at international forums including a conference in Geneva were met with silence. He said questions on why recyclable materials are banned while more harmful products are ignored remained unanswered.

Highlighting community led conservation Dr Malik referred to the Seed Ball Project launched four to five years ago under which more than 300 ,000 seed balls were produced and distributed with strong participation from children. The seed balls made from soil ,charcoal natural fertiliser and seeds improve germination rates and allow plantation in difficult terrain.

Dr Malik observed the process of seed saving and dispersal and appreciated the careful methods employed by volunteers.

He said wetlands are among the most effective carbon sinks globally surpassing forests in their capacity to absorb carbon and regulate temperatures.

Referring to Pakistan’s mangroves near Karachi he described them as dense ecosystems that protect against flooding and climate extremes.

Linking environmental degradation to human loss Dr Malik said climate change glacier melt and floods closely linked to wetland destruction have claimed thousands of lives in recent years leaving tens of thousands injured or disabled. He described environmental destruction as terrorism against humanity.

Condemning the discharge of untreated human waste into freshwater lakes and wetlands he said wastewater must be treated and reused for agriculture while drinking water must be protected with the highest priority.

He also emphasised the role of trees as natural carbon absorbers and oxygen producers essential for life.

Dr Malik stressed that environmental protection must extend beyond affluent urban areas noting that the poorest communities ,children, future generations and indigenous populations living in wetlands bear the heaviest cost of ecological collapse.

Many School children were also there at the event held play-cards with messages including save water,save wetlands ,save nature and other environmental slogans.

The minister appreciated their participation and encouraged them to remain engaged in conservation initiatives. He praised citizen volunteers as the true custodians of forests and national parks saying real leadership lies in daily conservation work rather than ceremonial appearances.