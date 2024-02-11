Malik awarded honorary Ph.D. degree by American University

ISLAMABAD, Feb 11 (APP):Pakistan’s honor, Malik Abrar Hussain has been awarded an honorary Ph.D. degree by the State University of Maryland, America through a ceremony held in Dubai on Sunday.

This honor was given by the American University to 50 experts from 30 countries of the world in the ceremony of awarding honorary degrees in Dubai in recognition of their excellent services in their respective fields, said a news release issued on Sunday.

Another honor of Pakistan, the famous Pakistani educationist Malik Abrar Hussain was awarded an honorary doctorate degree by the State University of Maryland, USA, in recognition of his valuable services in the field of education.

Central President of All Pakistan Private Schools and Colleges Association Malik Abrar Hussain has received this honor for Pakistan and made immense efforts for the improvement of private educational institutions.