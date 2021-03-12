QUETTA, Mar 12 (APP):Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam called on Balochistan Governor Justice (Retd) Amanullah Khan Yasinzai here at Governor House Quetta.

They exchanged their views regarding affected agriculture, livestock and crisis of water resources owing to climate change and rains in the province in detail during the meeting, said a press release issued here on Friday.

They discussed that gas supply should be ensured to the local population which would help to prevent cutting of trees.

The governor said that increasing the number of national parks and nurseries were essential for boosting fertility.

He also said that in addition to government initiatives on food and nutrition, there is an urgent need for cooperation and guidance from national and international organizations.

The two leaders agreed to take further steps to establish cordial relations between the federation and the provinces and to strengthen and consolidate bilateral relations.