Malik Adnan showed unprecedent bravery in Sialkot incident: Gill

ISLAMABAD, Dec 6 (APP): Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Communication Dr Shahbaz Gill on Monday said Malik Adnan showed unprecedented bravery in Sialkot incident.

“Malik Adnan is staying at the PM’s House tonight as the special guest of the Prime Minister, he tweeted.

ملک عدنان جنہوں نے سیالکوٹ واقعہ میں بے مثال بہادری اور شجاعت کا مظاہرہ کیا وہ آج رات وزیراعظم ہاؤس میں وزیراعظم کے خاص مہمان کے طور پر قیام کر رہے ہیں۔ کل وزیراعظم آفس میں ایک خصوصی تقریب میں ان کی خدمات کو سراہا جائے گا۔ وزیراعظم نے پہلے ہی انہیں تمغہ شجاعت دینے کا فیصلہ کیا ہے — Dr. Shahbaz GiLL (@SHABAZGIL) December 6, 2021

He said Malik Adnan is our pride, the whole nation is proud of him. The Prime Minister has already decided to award him Tamgha-i-Shujaat, he added.

Gill said the services of Malik Adnan would be appreciated in a special function scheduled to held tomorrow at the PM’s Office.