Malik Adnan dedicates award to Priyantha Kumara, people of Sri Lanka

ISLAMABAD, Dec 7 (APP): Malik Adnan on Monday said he dedicated awards given to him by Prime Minister Imran Khan, to Priyantha Kumara and the people of Sri Lanka.

Malik Adnan showed extraordinary courage while making an effort to save Sri Lanka citizen Priyantha Kumara during a mob attack in a sports factory in Sialkot last Friday.



He thanked the Prime Minister for awarding him a commendation certificate and Tamgha e Shujaat.

Talking to APP, he said in the situation he found himself in, one should always stand with the oppressed.

He said, “today I am very proud and my message to the nation is that whenever you encounter such a situation always stand with the oppressed.”

He said after the incident the way the nation stood with him, he was thankful to everybody.

He said his parents and teachers always advised him to stand with the oppressed even at the cost of one’s life.

Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) said one who saved a human saved the whole of humanity, he added.

He said Priyantha Kumara was a good human being, friend, and the best manager and people trained by him were working at high posts in different companies of the country.

Media, teachers and conscious citizens should guide people so that such incidents were not repeated in future, he added.