“Major turnaround” as PIA set to post first profit in 20 years: PM

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Apr 09 (APP): Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday said that Pakistan International Airlines’ return to earning profit after 20 years was a “major turnaround” after decades of losses.

“Another good news! Alhamdolilah! PIA set to post its first profit in 20 years, a major turnaround after decades of losses. The skies ahead look brighter, Inshallah!” the prime minister wrote on his X timeline.

He also lauded the team efforts led by Aviation Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif.

According to media reports, PIA’s bo­­ard of directors approved its fin­ancial results for 2024, depicting an operational profit of Rs3.9 billion and a net profit of Rs2.26bn. The airline last achie­v­­ed profit in the year 2003.