“Major turnaround” as PIA set to post first profit in 20 years: PM

ISLAMABAD, Apr 09 (APP): Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday said that Pakistan International Airlines’ return to earning profit after 20 years was a “major turnaround” after decades of losses.
“Another good news! Alhamdolilah! PIA set to post its first profit in 20 years, a major turnaround after decades of losses. The skies ahead look brighter, Inshallah!” the prime minister wrote on his X timeline.
He also lauded the team efforts led by Aviation Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif.
According to media reports, PIA’s board of directors approved its financial results for 2024, depicting an operational profit of Rs3.9 billion and a net profit of Rs2.26bn. The airline last achieved profit in the year 2003.