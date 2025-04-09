33.3 C
Islamabad
Wednesday, April 9, 2025
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
HomeNational"Major turnaround" as PIA set to post first profit in 20 years:...
National

“Major turnaround” as PIA set to post first profit in 20 years: PM

40
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Apr 09 (APP): Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday said that Pakistan International Airlines’ return to earning profit after 20 years was a “major turnaround” after decades of losses.

“Another good news! Alhamdolilah! PIA set to post its first profit in 20 years, a major turnaround after decades of losses. The skies ahead look brighter, Inshallah!” the prime minister wrote on his X timeline.

He also lauded the team efforts led by Aviation Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif.

According to media reports, PIA’s bo­­ard of directors approved its fin­ancial results for 2024, depicting an operational profit of Rs3.9 billion and a net profit of Rs2.26bn. The airline last achie­v­­ed profit in the year 2003.

RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more

ABOUT US

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Contact us: news@app.com.pk

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Associated Press of Pakistan