Major penalties imposed as SC enforces institutional discipline

ISLAMABAD, Jan 10 (APP):The Supreme Court of Pakistan has reaffirmed that institutional discipline, integrity and strict adherence to procedural rules remain non-negotiable, particularly in matters relating to official conduct and the administration of justice. According to an official statement issued on Saturday, major penalties have been imposed on three officers of the Supreme Court’s Branch Registry in Karachi following disciplinary proceedings conducted under the Supreme Court Establishment Service Rules, 2015. The officers were penalized for serious administrative lapses, including delayed reporting, failure to seek written directions in time, and delays in reconstructing judicial records from available digital copies — issues that caused institutional concern. In a separate case reported through the anti-corruption hotline, disciplinary action was concluded against an officer at the Supreme Court Branch Registry in Lahore, where a major penalty was imposed over transparency-related issues. The Supreme Court emphasized that while staff welfare and career progression remain priorities, transparency and full compliance with established procedures are essential for maintaining the credibility of the judiciary.

