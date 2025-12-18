Major blow to Daesh: ISIS-K spokesperson Sultan Aziz Azzam arrested

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Dec 18 (APP): In a major blow to Daesh, also known as Islamic State Khorasan (ISIS-K), Pakistani intelligence agencies have arrested ISIS-K spokesperson and founder of its media wing, the Al-Azaim Foundation, Khariji terrorist Sultan Aziz Azzam, during an operation near the Pakistan–Afghanistan border.

The Al-Azaim Foundation is considered a key organization responsible for ISIS-K’s recruitment and propaganda activities, security sources said.

According to the sources, the arrest was carried out several months ago but was disclosed only recently. Following the arrest of Sultan Aziz Azzam, ISIS-K’s media and propaganda activities were also suspended.

In recent days, Pakistani authorities have carried out several high-profile arrests against ISIS-K, the sources said. These include the detention of ISIS-K spokesperson Sultan Aziz Azzam on May 16, 2025.

The arrest has also been mentioned in the 16th report of the United Nations Analytical Support and Sanctions Monitoring Team, which stated that Pakistan’s actions have weakened ISIS-K’s organisational structure at the global level.

Several planned terrorist attacks were also foiled, while the number of militants declined.

The arrest of Sultan Aziz Azzam and senior leader Abu Yasir al-Turki in May 2025 has significantly reduced the group’s operational strength.

As a result of these actions, major propaganda platforms, including ‘Voice of Khorasan’, have also been suspended.