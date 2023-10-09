Major among soldier embraced martyrdom while five terrorists killed in Zhob operation

RAWALPINDI, Oct 09 (APP): A Pakistan Army officer among a soldier embraced martyrdom while leading an intelligence-based operation (IBO) conducted in Sambaza area of Zhob District, Balochistan that resulted in the elimination of five terrorists amid intense fire exchange.

According to the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) on Monday, “On night [of] October 8/9, security forces conducted an intelligence based operation in general area Sambaza, Zhob District, on reported presence of terrorists.”

During the conduct of operation, it said the terrorists were surrounded and after an intense exchange of fire, five terrorists were sent to hell.

The martyrs were identified as Major Syed Ali Raza Shah (Age 31 years, resident of Sargodha District), who was leading the operation from the front, and Havaldar Nisar Ahmed (Age 38 years, resident of Vehari District), having fought gallantly, paid the ultimate sacrifice and embraced, Shahadat, in ensuing exchange of fire.

“Security forces of Pakistan are indebted & proud of our brave men and pay homage to their chivalry and sacrifices for the motherland, which further strengthens our resolve to uproot the menace of terrorism from the country,” the ISPR said.

However, sanitization of the surrounding areas was being conducted to eliminate any other terrorists found in the area.