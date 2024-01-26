Mainly very cold weather with isolated light rain predicted in KP

PESHAWAR, Jan 26 (APP):The Regional Meteorological Center Peshawar on Friday predicted that very cold and dry weather is likely to occur in most districts of the province.

However, it said that isolated light rain (light snowfall over the hills) is likely to occur in Bajaur, Chitral, Upper Dir, Swat, Shangla, Kohistan, Mansehra and Abbottabad districts.

It further said that the prevailing dense foggy condition is likely to continue over Peshawar, Charsadda, Nowshera, Mardan, Karak, Bannu, Lakki Marwat, Swabi, D.I. Khan and Tank districts as well as over Motorway (M1) / Highways.

During the last 24 hours, very cold and dry weather prevailed over most districts of the province, while dense foggy condition prevailed over plain areas.

The maximum and minimum temperatures recorded in centigrade at different stations of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were Peshawar 12/04, Chitral 15-01, Timergara 16/01, Dir 16/-02, Mirkhani 16/00, Kalam 10/-04, Drosh 12/03, Saidu Sharif 15/00, Pattan 18/04, Malam Jabba 15/-01, Takht Bhai 12/02, Kakul 15/01, Balakot 15/02, Parachinar 12/00, Bannu 13/01, Cherat 12/03, DI Khan City 10/04.

The lowest temperature recorded in the province was -04 in Kalam.