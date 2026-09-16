Mahe Zehra Husain brings her entrepreneurial journey to readers through ‘Women Rising’

ISLAMABAD, Sep 16 (APP):Pakistani entrepreneur, data scientist and author Mahe Zehra Husain has launched her latest book, Women Rising: A Practical Guide to Building a Business You Love, offering readers a framework for building businesses around their values, strengths and life goals.

The book was introduced at a launch event held at Readings in Lahore, where entrepreneurs, educators, writers, journalists and readers gathered to discuss women’s entrepreneurship and changing ideas of success.

The event featured a discussion with Husain about the ideas behind the book, followed by a question and answer session focused on entrepreneurship, ambition, identity, failure and personal well-being. Readers later met the author during a book-signing session.

For Husain, the book reflects lessons learned during a career that has combined technology, business, education and creative work. She has spent more than fourteen years leading a software company while also building a career as an author, educator and entrepreneur. Over the years, she has written more than twenty books and worked with students and professionals in different parts of the world.

A mathematician with a Master’s degree in Operations Research, Husain currently serves as Chief Data Scientist at Ballogy, where she oversees analytical systems that help assess athletic performance and development. Her work connects technology with data-driven decision-making and youth development.

Beyond technology, she has expanded her work into business development and real estate. She is the founder of Kinetic Developers and is leading FivePines, a residential community project in the Murree Hills being developed in partnership with FiveRivers Developers. The project focuses on creating residential spaces integrated with the surrounding natural environment.

Husain’s professional path also includes fourteen years of experience managing her family’s software business. According to the book’s background notes, this period helped her develop an understanding of business operations, systems and long-term growth.

Alongside her technology and business work, Husain has maintained an active creative career. A Certified Zentangle Teacher and author of more than twenty books, she has written on drawing, mixed media art, book repurposing and art journaling. Her work often combines analytical thinking with creativity, reflecting her interest in connecting structure, imagination and storytelling.

The book grew out of observations Husain made throughout her career while working with women entrepreneurs. She noted that many women with strong ideas and skills often struggled because existing business models did not reflect their circumstances and priorities. As a result, Women Rising encourages readers to begin with purpose, values and strengths before moving to areas such as branding, marketing, pricing and operations.

Education and women’s entrepreneurship remain central themes in Husain’s work. She has consistently advocated for helping women transform ideas into opportunities and build independent professional identities. Her contributions have earned international recognition, including the Silver Stevie Award and the Women in IT Asia Award.

According to the book notes, Women Rising is Husain’s 23rd book and represents more than four years of work. Drawing on her experiences as a founder, educator and lifelong learner, the book explores how women can build businesses that align with their goals while creating both financial and personal value. Her broader mission across her ventures remains focused on helping women create opportunities, develop entrepreneurial identities and turn ideas into reality.