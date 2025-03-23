31 C
Magsi emphasizes science and technology for national progress on Pakistan Day

ISLAMABAD, Mar 23 (APP): Federal Minister for Science and Technology, Khalid Hussain Magsi, has highlighted the significance of innovation, education, and research in shaping Pakistan’s future, reaffirming the government’s commitment to technological advancement and national progress.

In his Pakistan Day message, Minister Magsi paid tribute to the sacrifices of the nation’s forefathers, who laid the foundation of Pakistan with the passage of the historic Lahore Resolution on March 23, 1940.

“It was their unwavering determination and unity that turned the dream of Pakistan into reality. Their struggle reminds us that great nations are built on resilience, hard work, and an unshakable belief in a better future,” he said.

The minister underscored the importance of equipping the youth with modern skills to compete in the global arena.

“A strong, self-reliant nation is built on education, research, and scientific advancement. In line with Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif’s vision of a progressive Pakistan, we are committed to uplifting underdeveloped areas by ensuring access to technological and other opportunities,” he added.

He urged the nation to reaffirm its commitment to unity and progress, emphasizing that Pakistan’s strength lies in collective efforts toward prosperity. “On this Pakistan Day, let us pledge to work together for a prosperous, united, and progressive Pakistan. Our future depends on the choices we make today,” he concluded.

Pakistan Day commemorates the resolution that paved the way for the country’s independence, serving as a reminder of the nation’s enduring commitment to growth and development.

