Madrasa Graduates’ “RABTA 2026” delegation visits NBF

ISLAMABAD, Sep 16 (APP):A delegation of graduates of religious seminaries, participating in “RABTA 2026,” organized by Dar-ul-Ilm wa Tahqiq, has visited the National Book Foundation (NBF), Islamabad, as part of its educational and observational tour.

The ten-day programme, titled “Learn by Exploring: Education, History, Recreation and Training Together,” aims to introduce madrasa graduates to leading educational, academic, research, cultural and administrative institutions of the country, broaden their outlook, enhance their capacity for dialogue and familiarize them with the practical demands of the contemporary era.

The delegation was led by Syed Aziz-ur-Rehman, Secretary of Dar-ul-Ilm wa Tahqiq, and comprised Muhammad Owais, Abdul Raheem Tabani, Abdullah Madani, Muhammad Shoaib Siddiqui, Tahirullah, Muhammad Farooq, Junaid Waqas, Muhammad Tayyab, Syed Ahmed Umar Qadri and Ubaid-ur-Rehman Zubair. On behalf of NBF, Muhammad Naeem Khan, Rehan Siddiqui and Muhammad Shahid Dhareja received the delegation and briefed the participants on the Foundation’s publishing, academic and promotional activities, its various departments and its initiatives for the promotion of books and reading.

The delegation visited the National Book Museum, where the participants viewed historical artefacts, rare and valuable books, ancient Qur’anic manuscripts, the Holy Qur’an Gallery, Sufi Corner, exhibitions dedicated to renowned poets and writers, and the Indonesian Corner. The participants took keen interest in the intellectual and cultural heritage preserved at the Museum. The delegation also visited the NBF Bookshop, where they explored books on various subjects and purchased books of their choice.

Syed Aziz-ur-Rehman appreciated the academic, literary and cultural services of the National Book Foundation and particularly commended the efforts of Managing Director Dr. Kamran Jahangir, Secretary Dr. Khan Farhan Rifat and Director Headquarters Murad Ali Mohmand.

He said that NBF was rendering valuable services for the promotion of books and reading, publication of quality and affordable books, and preservation of the country’s intellectual and literary heritage.

He appreciated the rare intellectual and cultural treasures preserved at the National Book Museum and the newly established intellectual and thematic corners, observing that such initiatives play an important role in highlighting the national heritage, intellectual traditions and the message of the Founders of Pakistan for the younger generation.

He also recorded his impressions in the Visitors’ Book, appreciating the academic and historical significance of the National Book Museum.

The participants described their visit to NBF as a valuable intellectual and educational experience that provided them an opportunity to gain a closer understanding of books, research, history and the country’s intellectual and cultural heritage.

The delegation also appreciated NBF’s effective role in taking books to different segments of society and promoting a culture of reading among the younger generation.