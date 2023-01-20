‘Madman’ played havoc with Pakistan’s economy: Nawaz

ISLAMABAD, Jan 19 (APP):Former Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif on Thursday said a “madman” had pushed Pakistan to the brink of default by playing havoc with its economy.

Talking to media persons in London, he said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government, led by Imran Khan, had made peoples’ lives miserable.

He said the Pakistan Muslim League – Nawaz (PML-N) would do all in its capacity to pull the country out of the economic crisis. “People were more prosperous during my four-year rule. On the other hand, Imran’s four-year (mis) rule had multiplied their (people’s) miseries”, Nawaz said.

The Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) came into power to pull country out of economic quagmire, as Imran had pushed it to the brink of disaster.