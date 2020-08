ISLAMABAD, Aug 8 (APP):Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Haider Zaidi on Saturday said Pakistanโ€™s macroeconomic indicators were moving in right direction as Moodyโ€™s upgrades our outlook to stable.

In his message on social media networking site, he said Prime Minister Imran Khan and the economic team making the right moves and driving all naysayers insane, adding that “Pakistan on the rise”.