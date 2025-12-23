M-Tag drive accelerates in Islamabad, 90,164 vehicles tagged since Nov 14

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Dec 23 (APP): The Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration’s M-Tag drive has gained pace as the city issued 90,164 tags since November 14, including 1,660 in the last 24 hours.

According to the spokesman of ICT administration, three additional M-Tag issuance points have been established and are now fully operational to facilitate vehicle owners.

The initiative aims to ensure smooth traffic flow on major roads and promote automated toll and entry systems in the federal capital. By expanding the number of service points, the administration intends to reduce waiting time for users and make the process more accessible throughout the city.

Deputy Commissioner Islamabad stated that once M-Tag readers become fully functional, the process of vehicle identification will formally commence across the capital. He urged citizens to get their vehicles M-Tagged at the earliest to avoid any inconvenience or legal action.