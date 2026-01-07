M-Tag deadline nears: 9 days left as 132,426 vehicles registered in Islamabad

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Jan 07 (APP):With only nine days remaining, the Islamabad administration has reminded vehicle owners to complete the mandatory M-Tag installation before the deadline.

Officials said enforcement will begin after the cutoff date, and vehicles without M-Tags will face checks at entry and exit points of the federal capital.

According to official figures, a total of 132,426 vehicles have so far been issued M-Tags in Islamabad. In the last 24 hours alone, 2,990 vehicles were tagged, showing a steady increase in registrations as the deadline approaches. Authorities have urged remaining vehicle owners to avoid last-minute rush and complete the process in time.

To facilitate the public, services are being provided at designated M-Tag centers across the city. The administration said additional staff has been deployed at these centers to speed up the process and reduce waiting time. Officials added that arrangements are in place to handle increased footfall during the final days.

The M-Tag system has been made mandatory for vehicles entering and moving within Islamabad. The tag is required for identification at checkpoints and for smooth traffic monitoring. Authorities said the goal is to ensure proper record-keeping of vehicles and improve traffic management in the capital.

Officials announced that from January 15, strict enforcement will begin. Vehicles found without M-Tags will be stopped at checkpoints set up at key locations. Drivers may be denied entry or asked to complete registration before proceeding. The administration advised vehicle owners to comply before enforcement starts to avoid inconvenience.

The registration process requires basic vehicle documents and identification of the owner. Officials said the process is simple and can be completed at authorized centers. Information about locations and timings of M-Tag points is available through official channels.

The Islamabad administration has appealed to citizens to cooperate and follow the deadline. Officials said timely compliance will help avoid traffic issues and delays once enforcement begins. With nine days left, authorities have again urged vehicle owners who have not yet registered to visit the nearest M-Tag center and complete installation without delay.