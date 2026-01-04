M-Tag deadline: 12 days left as 120,447 vehicles registered before Jan 15

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Jan 04 (APP):With 12 days remaining before enforcement begins, authorities in the federal capital have reported steady progress in the M-Tag registration drive.

Officials said 120,447 vehicles have been fitted with M-Tags so far, while 3,392 vehicles were registered in the last 24 hours alone.

Citizens have been urged to use the extended deadline up to January 15 to complete registration and avoid action at city entry points.

According to the Excise and Taxation Department, the M-Tag campaign continues across Islamabad under a citywide plan to link vehicles with electronic monitoring. Director General Excise Irfan Memon said the extension provides sufficient time for vehicle owners to comply and called on citizens to visit registration centers without delay.

He said that after January 15, action would begin against vehicles without M-Tags at 12 entry points across the city. These checks will be carried out with the support of Safe City systems, which have already completed the installation of M-Tag readers at designated locations, he added.

Officials confirmed that the electronic readers are now active and integrated with monitoring systems. The setup is intended to identify vehicles entering the city without valid tags. Authorities said this will help enforce compliance and improve traffic oversight.

The DG Excise said arrangements at all M-Tag centers have been strengthened to handle the rising number of visitors as the deadline approaches. Additional staff have been deployed, and sufficient stock of tags has been ensured to avoid shortages. He added that these steps are meant to reduce waiting time and allow citizens to complete the process in one visit.

Under the ongoing campaign, registration centers have remained operational to meet demand. Officials noted that daily figures have increased as awareness grows and the deadline draws closer. The department expects further rise in registrations over the coming days.

The M-Tag initiative is part of broader efforts to streamline vehicle records and support digital enforcement. By linking vehicle data with electronic systems, authorities aim to improve identification at checkpoints and entry routes. Officials said the system will also assist in managing traffic flow and tracking violations.

Citizens have been advised to bring required documents when visiting M-Tag centers to ensure quick processing. These include vehicle registration papers and identification documents. Officials said incomplete documentation remains a common cause of delays and urged applicants to prepare in advance.

The department reiterated that the deadline extension is final and encouraged vehicle owners to make use of the remaining 12 days. “The purpose is facilitation, not inconvenience,” DG Excise Irfan Memon said, adding that compliance before January 15 will help citizens avoid checks and penalties once enforcement begins.

The authorities also appealed to residents not to wait for the final days, as last-minute rush could increase queues at centers. They said spreading visits over the remaining period would help maintain smooth service.

The department reiterated its commitment to facilitating citizens while preparing for enforcement measures scheduled to begin after January 15.