M. A. Jinnah’s tireless hard work gave gift of independence to the nation: Fawad

ISLAMABAD, Dec 25 (APP):Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Saturday said that the father of the nation Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah with his tireless hard work and principled political struggle gave us the gift of an independent state.

In a message on the occasion of 145th birth anniversary of M.A.Jinnah he said that the great leader made inevitable the formation of a state in the shape of Pakistan where all citizens enjoyed equal opportunities to live and progress without any discrimination of caste, creed, race, religion and language.

The minister said that Quaid-e-Azam M.A. Jinnah was the role model of Prime Minister Imran Khan who wanted to strengthen economic and cultural values in Pakistan and made it a developed nation.

“We must move forward as a united nation by getting rid of anti-national sectarian and extremist elements”, he added.

He said on the occasion of the birth anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam, the nation pledged to make Pakistan an ideal welfare country.