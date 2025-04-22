M-6 Sukkur-Hyderabad Motorway project  to be included in PSDP for FY 2025-26: NA body told

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Apr 22 (APP): The Standing Committee on Communications held its 10th meeting here on Tuesday, which was chaired by Aijaz Hussain Jakhrani, MNA.

The meeting started with a recitation from the Holy Quran, followed by the confirmation of the minutes from the 9th meeting. The National Assembly Standing Committee on Communications reviewed the Ministry’s responses to previous recommendations, focusing on key infrastructure projects aimed at improving national connectivity and road safety.

The Committee discussed the inquiry report submitted by the National Highway Authority (NHA) in response to Calling Attention Notice No. 21, raised by Syed Waseem Hussain, MNA, and other Honorable Members. The notice highlighted public concerns about the alleged imposition of excessive tolls at various points along the Karachi-Hyderabad Motorway (M-9). After reviewing the report, the Committee emphasized the need for fair tolling practices and greater transparency in revenue collection. It was also agreed that the Honorable Member and the NHA representative would visit the area again to develop workable solutions, which will be presented at the next Committee meeting.

The Committee received a progress update on the M-6 Sukkur-Hyderabad Motorway, a project of significant strategic and economic importance. The Ministry informed the Committee that the M-6 project will be included in the PSDP for FY 2025-26, as recommended, with funding support from international financial institutions. The project will be completed in five phases/sections, and the process is set to begin soon.

The Ministry informed the Committee that it had acknowledged the Committee’s earlier directive regarding the inclusion of development schemes proposed by Honorable Members. However, it was stated that due to time constraints, the preparation of feasibility reports and PC-1 documents for the proposed schemes could not be completed in time. As a result, the schemes were not submitted to the Ministry of Planning, Development and Special Initiatives by the stipulated deadline of March 31, 2025. The Chairman of the Committee directed the National Highway Authority (NHA) to complete all necessary formalities within six months to ensure the schemes are considered in the next fiscal year.

The Ministry informed the Committee that it had taken cognizance of concerns regarding reported instances of fraud and corruption in the toll plaza tendering process. In response, the NHA has introduced an e-bidding system and relaxed certain financial and qualification criteria to encourage broader participation, promote competition, and enhance revenue generation through a more transparent process.

Additionally, the Ministry assured the Committee that measures are being considered to ease public inconvenience caused by traffic congestion at toll plazas, including improved traffic management and the adoption of technology to streamline toll collection. The Committee also asked the NHA to rehabilitate damaged toll plazas, with particular focus on the Qazi Ahmed Plaza and four other locations.

The Ministry submitted a comprehensive list of officers on deputation currently serving in the National Highway Authority (NHA) at BPS-17 and above, along with the relevant policy, in compliance with the Committee’s recommendations. It was clarified that these officers are serving only in administrative roles, do not impact the promotion quota, and carry no pension liabilities. The Committee emphasized that all appointments must be merit-based and reiterated that any individuals found involved in malpractice should be repatriated immediately.

The Ministry informed the Committee that it has taken serious note of the concerns raised regarding the illegal construction of walls along Sohrab Goth Road, which is officially designated as a green belt. In response to the Committee’s directive, the Ministry confirmed that initial steps have been taken to assess the extent of the encroachments. It further assured the Committee that appropriate enforcement measures will be carried out, in coordination with the relevant local authorities, to remove the illegal structures and restore the area to its intended purpose. The Committee was also informed that the matter is currently under judicial consideration, and further action will depend on the court’s decision.

The Ministry apprised the Committee of the delay in the completion of the Ranipur-Moro project, noting that 53% of the physical work has been completed to date. The original deadline for completion was June 30, 2025. In light of the circumstances, the contractor requested a six-month extension, which was subsequently approved by the National Highway Authority (NHA). The Committee supported the extension and resolved to inaugurate the project in December 2025.

The NHA also presented an inquiry report on the Shikarpur-Kandkot Road project. In accordance with the Committee’s earlier recommendations, the report emphasized the need to maintain construction standards consistent with those of the Sukkur-Jacobabad Road. It was reported that 25% of the physical work has been completed. The delays were attributed primarily to law and order issues, design-related delays, challenges in obtaining the NOC for the movement of Chinese contractors, and land acquisition hurdles.

Lastly, the Committee reviewed the status of the Shahdadkot Bypass, highlighting its importance in alleviating traffic congestion and improving travel efficiency in the region. The Ministry informed the Committee that the proposal had previously been submitted to the Ministry of Planning, Development, and Special Initiatives for consideration, but was not included due to a lack of funds. However, the Ministry assured the Committee that the proposal would be resubmitted.

The meeting was attended by Honorable Members of the Standing Committee, including Sardar Muhammad Yaqoob Khan Nasar, Ms. Akhtar Bibi, Mir Shabbir Ali Bijarani, Mr. Nazir Ahmed Bhugio, Mr. Abdul Latif, Mr. Mehboob Shah, Mr. Ali Khan Jadoon (through Zoom) Mr. Muhammad Usman Badini, and Mr. Hameed Hussain, all MNAs.

Syed Waseem Hussain, MNA/Mover of the Calling Attention and the Parliamentary Secretary for Communications, Eng. Gul Asghar Khan, was also present, along with senior officials from the Ministry of Communications, the Ministry of Planning, Development and Special Initiatives and representatives from affiliated departments.